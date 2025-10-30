GENFIT to Delist from Nasdaq, Focuses on Euronext Paris

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genfit SA ( (GNFT) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, GENFIT announced its decision to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective before November 20, 2025. This strategic move aims to simplify the company’s corporate structure and enhance operational efficiency, while maintaining its primary listing on Euronext Paris. The delisting will not affect GENFIT’s commitment to high standards of corporate governance and transparency, nor will it impact its accounting standards. The company will continue to comply with French and European financial regulations, and the delisting process involves filing necessary forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

More about Genfit SA

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare and life-threatening liver diseases, including Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). The company has a strong R&D portfolio and has successfully developed and commercialized Iqirvo® (elafibranor) for PBC. GENFIT is also involved in diagnostics with products like NIS2+® for detecting Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Headquartered in Lille, France, GENFIT operates globally with offices in Paris, Zurich, and Cambridge, MA.

Average Trading Volume: 5,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $212.1M

