Genfit SA’s New Study on G1090N: A Potential Game-Changer?

Genfit SA ((GNFTF)), Genfit ((GNFT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Genfit SA (GNFTF) has announced a new clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open Label Study to Assess Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Tolerability of G1090N in Healthy Subjects. The study aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of G1090N, a drug based on Nitazoxanide, in healthy volunteers. This research is significant as it could pave the way for new therapeutic applications of G1090N.

The study will test various doses of G1090N, ranging from 300 mg to 1200 mg, administered as both single and multiple doses. The primary goal is to determine how the drug is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted in the body, alongside assessing its safety profile.

Designed as an interventional study, it follows a non-randomized, sequential model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This straightforward design allows for clear observation of the drug’s effects on participants.

The study is set to begin in August 2025, with primary completion expected shortly thereafter. The most recent update was submitted on August 6, 2025, indicating that the study is not yet recruiting but is on track to start as planned.

For investors, this study could influence Genfit’s stock performance by potentially expanding its drug portfolio, thereby enhancing market competitiveness. The outcome might affect investor sentiment positively if G1090N shows promising results, especially in comparison to competitors in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue