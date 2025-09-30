Genesys International Holds 43rd AGM, Reports Smooth Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genesys International Corporation Limited ( (IN:GENESYS) ) has provided an announcement.

Genesys International Corporation Limited held its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Sajid Malik, included the introduction of directors and key personnel, and provided instructions on e-voting for shareholders. The AGM addressed ordinary business, including the adoption of financial accounts and the reappointment of a non-executive director. The statutory and secretarial audit reports were noted to have no significant issues, ensuring a smooth proceeding.

Genesys International Corporation Limited operates in the geospatial industry, providing advanced mapping, survey, and geospatial services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for infrastructure, urban planning, and navigation sectors, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance spatial data accuracy and utility.

