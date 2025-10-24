Genesis Resources Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Genesis Resources Limited ( (AU:GES) ) is now available.

Genesis Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 24, 2025, at Thomson Geer in Melbourne. The company is facilitating shareholder engagement by inviting written questions related to the AGM’s business and the company’s external audit for the year ended June 30, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions by November 20, 2025, and can participate in voting by proxy, with detailed instructions provided for both online and mail submissions.

Average Trading Volume: 345,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.39M

