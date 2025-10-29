Genesis Resources Advances Mining Projects in North Macedonia and Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genesis Resources Limited ( (AU:GES) ) has shared an announcement.

Genesis Resources Limited has made significant strides in its Plavica Gold-Copper-Silver Project in North Macedonia, now fully owning the project after acquiring the remaining shares from its former joint venture partner. The company is progressing with environmental studies necessary for mining approval, while also engaging in local environmental initiatives. In Australia, Genesis has completed a follow-up drilling program in its Arltunga Gold Project, with results pending, indicating ongoing exploration and development efforts.

Genesis Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in projects involving gold, copper, and silver, with significant operations in North Macedonia and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 345,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.83M

