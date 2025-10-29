Genesis Minerals Clarifies Virtual Meeting Policy in AGM Addendum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genesis Minerals Limited ( (AU:GMD) ) has shared an announcement.

Genesis Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting to clarify its stance on virtual shareholder meetings. The company emphasizes that fully virtual meetings will only occur in exceptional circumstances where in-person or hybrid meetings are not feasible, ensuring shareholders have the opportunity to participate.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GMD) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genesis Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:GMD Stock Forecast page.

More about Genesis Minerals Limited

Genesis Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:GMD.

Average Trading Volume: 6,361,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.53B

