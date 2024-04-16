Genesis AI Unveils TrueForest Carbon Tool

Gallagher Security Corp. (TSE:AIG) has released an update.

Genesis AI Corp. has launched TrueForest, a user-friendly AI tool designed to simplify the complex calculations required for forest carbon offset projects. Targeting a burgeoning carbon offset market projected to reach $2,850 billion by 2030, the tool is especially aimed at supporting indigenous communities in British Columbia. TrueForest promises to make carbon project assessment more accessible and economical, bolstering the company’s suite of AI-driven forestry analytics and management solutions.

