Genertec Universal Medical Completes RMB 300 Million Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Genertec Universal Medical Group Company ( (HK:2666) ).

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited announced the completion of its issuance of 2025 renewable corporate bonds, tranche 3, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. The bonds, issued in the People’s Republic of China, have a total principal amount of RMB 300 million, a fixed interest rate of 2.05%, and a basic term of one year with options for extension. This issuance is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic initiatives in the healthcare leasing sector.

More about Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical services and products. The company focuses on leasing and financing solutions for healthcare equipment and facilities, primarily within the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 8,836,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.61B

Find detailed analytics on 2666 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue