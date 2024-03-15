Generation Uranium Secures CAD$400K for Expansion

Generation Gold Corp. Class A (TSE:GEN) has released an update.

Generation Uranium Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$400,000 through the issuance of 4 million common shares. This capital will be utilized for developing new drill targets at the Yath Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada, and for general corporate purposes. The newly issued shares are subject to a hold period with different expiry dates and final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

