Generation Bio Announces Reverse Stock Split

Generation Bio ( (GBIO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 18, 2025, Generation Bio announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective July 21, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This move will reduce the company’s outstanding shares from approximately 67.3 million to 6.7 million, with trading on a split-adjusted basis starting July 22, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (GBIO) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Generation Bio stock, see the GBIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GBIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GBIO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Generation Bio is heavily influenced by its financial performance, reflecting strong revenue growth but significant profitability issues. Technical analysis suggests mixed short-term momentum, though valuation remains unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events further emphasizes the financial and technical aspects.

More about Generation Bio

Generation Bio is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. The company utilizes cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles to deliver small interfering RNA to T cells, aiming to reprogram them in vivo and address historically undruggable disease-driving genes in autoimmunity.

Average Trading Volume: 936,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $37.87M

