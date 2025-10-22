General Motors Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Updates Guidance

General Motors Company ( (GM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information General Motors Company presented to its investors.

General Motors Company, a leading automotive manufacturer, is at the forefront of the transportation industry, producing a diverse range of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), under its renowned brands such as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. The company is committed to advancing technology to create safer, smarter, and more environmentally friendly vehicles.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, General Motors reported a revenue of $48.6 billion, with a net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion and an EBIT-adjusted figure of $3.4 billion. Despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year, the company has updated its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting a more optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include a notable decrease in net income by 56.6% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to strategic realignments and restructuring efforts. However, GM’s financial arm, GM Financial, showed a positive performance with an EBT-adjusted increase of 17%. The company also reported a decline in automotive operating cash flow and adjusted automotive free cash flow, indicating challenges in cash generation from its core operations.

Looking ahead, General Motors remains focused on its strategic initiatives, including expanding its electric vehicle lineup and optimizing its manufacturing footprint to align with consumer demand. The company has adjusted its full-year guidance, projecting improved EBIT-adjusted and adjusted automotive free cash flow figures, signaling confidence in its ability to navigate the evolving automotive landscape.

Overall, General Motors is poised to continue its transformation towards an all-electric future, leveraging its strong brand portfolio and technological advancements to maintain its competitive edge in the global automotive market.

