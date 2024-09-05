General Motors Elects Former Visa CEO to Board of Directors

General Motors ( (GM) ) has issued an update.

Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., the former Chairman and CEO of Visa Inc., has been elected to the board of directors at General Motors Company (GM), bringing his extensive financial and technology expertise to the automaker during a transformative period. His appointment has been deemed in line with New York Stock Exchange independence guidelines. Kelly will receive a prorated annual retainer and participate in GM’s deferred compensation plan, entitling him to cash payments after his board service ends, based on the market value of accrued Deferred Share Units. With Kelly’s addition, GM’s board consists of 13 directors with diverse experience, aiming to propel the company towards an all-electric future.

