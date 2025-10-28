Genenta Science Secures $15 Million in Registered Direct Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR ( (GNTA) ) is now available.

On October 26, 2025, Genenta Science announced a registered direct offering of 4,285,715 American Depositary Shares at $3.50 each, raising approximately $15 million. The offering is expected to close around October 28, 2025, and the proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company has agreed to certain restrictions on issuing new shares for 90 days post-closing and has engaged Maxim Group LLC and Rodman & Renshaw LLC as placement agents for the offering. This move is expected to bolster Genenta’s financial position as it continues its clinical trials and development efforts.

Genenta Science is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapies for solid tumor cancers. Its leading product candidate, Temferon™, aims to deliver immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment to enhance immune responses. The company has completed a Phase 1 trial for Glioblastoma Multiforme and is conducting a Phase 1/2a study on metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma.

