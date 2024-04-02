Genelux Corp. Unveils New Corporate Presentation for Future Strategy

The latest update is out from Genelux Corp. (GNLX).

Genelux Corporation has released its latest corporate presentation, which will be used by management in upcoming discussions about the company’s future. This document includes essential forward-looking statements that provide insights into the company’s expectations and plans. Although included in a recent report, the presentation is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act and is not liable under its provisions.

