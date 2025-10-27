Genelux Corp. Advances Phase 2 Study in NSCLC with Promising New Treatment

Genelux Corp. ((GNLX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genelux Corp. is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Randomized Phase 2 Study Assessing the Efficacy and Safety of Olvimulogene Nanivacirepvec Followed by Platinum-doublet Chemotherapy + Physician’s Choice of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Compared With Docetaxel in Patients With NSCL Cancer After First Progression While on Front-line Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-based Maintenance. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Olvimulogene Nanivacirepvec (Olvi-Vec), an oncolytic vaccinia virus, in combination with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

The intervention being tested is Olvimulogene Nanivacirepvec, a biological agent designed to target and destroy cancer cells, followed by platinum-doublet chemotherapy and a physician’s choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor. This combination is compared to the standard treatment with docetaxel.

The study employs a randomized, crossover design with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are allocated to either the experimental arm receiving Olvi-Vec and chemotherapy or the active comparator arm receiving docetaxel, with the option to cross over to the experimental treatment upon disease progression.

The study began on June 11, 2024, with primary completion expected in the near future. The latest update was submitted on September 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study update could influence Genelux Corp.’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety, potentially enhancing investor confidence. The competitive landscape in NSCLC treatment is robust, with numerous companies exploring similar avenues, making this study’s outcomes critical for market positioning.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

