Genco Shipping Expands Credit Facility by $100 Million

The latest update is out from Genco Shipping ( (GNK) ).

On July 10, 2025, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announced a significant amendment to its credit agreement, increasing its revolving credit facility from $500 million to $600 million. This amendment, involving several financial institutions, extends the maturity date to July 2030 and introduces terms that support the company’s growth and operational flexibility, including performance-based interest rate adjustments related to emissions targets.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNK) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Spark's Take on GNK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GNK is a Neutral.

Genco Shipping’s overall stock score reflects its solid financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by a strong dividend yield. The company’s commitment to shareholder returns and financial flexibility are positive, despite recent net losses and market volatility. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, with limited momentum in the short term.



More about Genco Shipping

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited operates in the shipping industry, focusing on owning and operating a fleet of drybulk vessels. The company provides maritime transportation services for drybulk cargoes globally, catering to a range of clients in the commodities market.

Average Trading Volume: 684,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $648.7M



