Gen Digital Inc. Reports Record Q2 Earnings

Gen Digital Inc. ( (GEN) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gen Digital Inc. presented to its investors.

Gen Digital Inc., a global leader in digital freedom, offers cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection, and financial wellness solutions to nearly 500 million users across more than 150 countries. In its latest earnings report for Q2 FY26, Gen Digital Inc. reported record results, highlighting a 25% increase in revenue to $1,220 million and a 9% rise in operating income to $438 million. However, the company’s GAAP diluted EPS saw a decline of 17% to $0.21, while the non-GAAP diluted EPS increased by 15% to $0.62. The company also reported a year-to-date operating cash flow of $525 million, marking a 24% increase.

The company’s strategic focus on a high-value subscription model and expansion into secure financial wellness has been a key driver of its performance. Gen Digital’s non-GAAP bookings rose by 27% to $1,222 million, and its free cash flow increased by 22% to $512 million. The company has also raised its non-GAAP fiscal year 2026 guidance, with expected revenue between $4.92 billion and $4.97 billion and EPS ranging from $2.51 to $2.56.

Gen Digital’s management expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, emphasizing the scalability of its business model and the consistent execution of its strategies. The company has achieved eight consecutive quarters of EPS growth at or above its target range of 12-15%, underscoring its financial discipline and commitment to innovation in secure financial wellness.

Looking ahead, Gen Digital Inc. remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations for continued revenue and EPS growth in the upcoming quarters. The company is poised to enhance its leadership position in the digital freedom space, driving shareholder value through strategic initiatives and a robust financial performance.

