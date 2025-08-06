Gemini Investments Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0174) ).

Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 18, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The agenda includes discussing the recommendation for the payment of an interim dividend and addressing other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited

Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It operates in the investment sector, focusing on managing and investing in a diverse portfolio of assets.

Average Trading Volume: 67,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$121.4M

