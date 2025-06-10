Gemilang International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Gemilang International Ltd. ( (HK:6163) ) has provided an update.

Gemilang International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 20, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending April 30, 2025, along with the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, as the board will review financial performance and possibly reward shareholders with dividends.

More about Gemilang International Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 104,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$55.27M

