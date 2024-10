Gemilang International Ltd. (HK:6163) has released an update.

Gemilang International Ltd. has announced a further nine-month extension of the conditional period for its acquisition of GML Premier Sdn. Bhd., moving the deadline to July 26, 2025. This extension allows additional time to secure necessary approvals for the transaction. All other terms of the agreement remain unchanged.

For further insights into HK:6163 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.