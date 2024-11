Gemfields Executive Sells Shares Amid Market Activity

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.

Gemfields Group Limited announced that Kartikeya Parikshya, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, has sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR2.36 each, generating a gain of ZAR66,660. Following this transaction, Parikshya retains 45,000 shares, representing a minimal stake in the company. This move reflects ongoing managerial trading activity within Gemfields, a leading player in the colored gemstone mining sector.

