Gem Diamonds Shines with Strong Q1 Sales

Gem Diamonds Limited reported a robust first quarter in 2024, with significant achievements including the sale of five diamonds for over $1 million each, totaling $18.6 million in revenue. The quarter also saw the recovery and sale of three diamonds larger than 100 carats, and a notable 169.15 carat diamond was discovered post period end. Overall, the company’s operational and financial performance met market expectations, with an 18% increase in total sales value and a 3% rise in achieved price per carat compared to the previous quarter.

