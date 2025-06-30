Gelteq Limited Reports Financial Results and Strategic Developments Amid Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gelteq Limited ( (GELS) ) has provided an update.

Gelteq Limited has filed its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024, and discussed recent corporate developments. The company completed its initial public offering on October 30, 2024, raising $5.2 million, and has since focused on expanding its market presence, particularly in the Asia Pacific region with a new agreement to distribute SportsGel products. Despite challenges such as manufacturing delays and cash flow issues among clients, Gelteq is optimistic about its sales strategy and pipeline, aiming to enhance revenue through increased advertising and leveraging existing client relationships. Recent leadership changes include the resignation of the CFO and the appointment of a new one, as well as the resignation of a director.

Gelteq Limited is a clinical and science-based company specializing in developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products. Their principal offerings include edible gels used in gel-based dosage forms across five core verticals: pets, sports, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter, and nutraceuticals. The company focuses on out-licensing its technology to other companies while continuing to manufacture existing products under license.

