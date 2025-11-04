Gelteq Limited Delays 20-F Filing

Gelteq Limited ( (GELS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gelteq Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The company cites the need for additional time to finalize its financial statements as the primary reason for the delay. Gelteq Limited anticipates filing the report within the fifteen-day grace period allowed under Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. Gelteq Limited is committed to maintaining compliance, as indicated by the signature of CEO Nathan J. Givoni on the notification.

More about Gelteq Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,301,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.14M

See more data about GELS stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue