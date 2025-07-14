Gelion PLC Advances Solid-State Battery Program with New Partnership and Prototyping Line

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Gelion PLC ( (GB:GELN) ) is now available.

Gelion PLC has announced significant advancements in its solid-state battery program, including a partnership with the University of Nottingham and the commissioning of a solid-state pouch cell prototyping line. This collaboration, supported by a £460,000 grant, aims to optimize Gelion’s solid-state separator and sulfur-based cathode technologies, with the prototyping line expected to be operational by September 2025. These developments are set to enhance Gelion’s position in the battery industry by reducing costs and improving the commercial viability of solid-state battery solutions, positioning the company as a leader in sulfur battery chemistry.

More about Gelion PLC

Gelion PLC is a global energy storage innovator focused on commercializing next-generation battery technologies, including sulfur-based, lithium-sulfur, sodium-sulfur, and zinc-based hybrid cells. The company aims to support the transition to a sustainable economy by electrifying mobile and stationary applications and advancing battery recycling technology. Gelion is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and operates through subsidiaries in the UK and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 128,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £41.56M

