Gefran S.p.A. Releases Half-Yearly Financial Report for 2025

An announcement from Gefran SPA ( (IT:GE) ) is now available.

Gefran S.p.A. has announced the approval of its half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2025, by the Board of Directors. The report is now accessible at the company’s registered office, on its website, and through an authorized storage system, reflecting Gefran’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:GE) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gefran SPA stock, see the IT:GE Stock Forecast page.

More about Gefran SPA

Average Trading Volume: 16,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €149.5M

