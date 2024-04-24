Gear4music Announces Major Board Reshuffle

Gear4music (Holdings) (GB:G4M) has released an update.

Gear4music (Holdings) PLC, the UK’s leading online retailer of musical instruments, has announced its Board succession plan, with significant changes set for July 2024. CEO Andrew Wass will transition to Executive Chair as Ken Ford retires, and CCO Gareth Bevan will take over as CEO. The company also welcomes Neil Catto as the new Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee chair, aiming to maintain continuity and support long-term growth.

