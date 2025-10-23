GE Vernova Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

GE Vernova Inc. ( (GEV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GE Vernova Inc. presented to its investors.

GE Vernova Inc. is a global energy company that specializes in Power, Wind, and Electrification segments, aiming to lead the energy transition by electrifying and decarbonizing the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and operates in approximately 100 countries.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, GE Vernova reported strong performance with significant growth in orders and backlog, continued margin expansion, and positive free cash flow. The company highlighted a 55% organic increase in orders, driven by robust equipment growth in Power and Electrification.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included $14.6 billion in orders, a 12% increase in revenue to $10 billion, and a net income of $0.5 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 billion, with a margin of 8.1%. GE Vernova also returned $2.4 billion in capital to shareholders year-to-date and maintained a cash balance of $7.9 billion.

Looking ahead, GE Vernova reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance, expecting revenue to trend towards the higher end of $36-$37 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%-9% and free cash flow of $3.0-$3.5 billion. The company remains focused on long-term growth and returns, leveraging its strong position in the energy sector to capitalize on the increasing demand for electrification and decarbonization solutions.

