GE HealthCare Launches Multi-Million Share Offering

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has launched an offering of 13 million shares at $82.25 each, although the company itself isn’t selling any stock and won’t profit from this move. The shares are part of a debt-for-equity swap with Morgan Stanley affiliates, who will then sell these shares to underwriters. There’s also an option for underwriters to purchase additional shares at a reduced price within 30 days. The transaction is governed by an Underwriting Agreement that details the terms of this complex financial arrangement.

