GE Aerospace Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Ge Aerospace ( (GE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ge Aerospace presented to its investors.

GE Aerospace, a global leader in the aerospace sector, specializes in commercial and military propulsion systems, with a significant aftermarket services business that constitutes around 70% of its revenue. The company is renowned for its innovation and strategic focus on safety, quality, and cost efficiency.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, GE Aerospace showcased a robust financial performance with a 24% increase in total revenue compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by increased engine deliveries, improved pricing, and a rise in services revenue due to higher shop visit volumes and spare parts sales.

Key financial highlights include a net income increase of $0.5 billion for the quarter, reaching $2.174 billion, and a 44% rise in adjusted earnings per share to $1.66. The company’s commercial engines and services segment saw a 27% revenue increase, and the defense and propulsion technologies segment reported a 26% rise in revenue, reflecting strong demand and strategic investments.

Looking ahead, GE Aerospace remains committed to enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its technological advancements. The company is focused on navigating supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures while continuing to invest in future growth and innovation.

Overall, GE Aerospace’s strategic initiatives and financial resilience position it well for continued success in the dynamic aerospace industry.

