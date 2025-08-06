GDS Holdings to Announce Mid-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from GDS Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:9698) ).

GDS Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The results will be announced on August 20, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes and before the U.S. market opens. A teleconference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day, with management available to provide insights. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to assess the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9698) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GDS Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:9698 Stock Forecast page.

More about GDS Holdings Ltd.

GDS Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating under the name GDS WanGuo Holdings Limited in Hong Kong. It is controlled through weighted voting rights and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States under the symbol GDS. The company is involved in the technology sector, focusing on data center services, and operates with a market focus on providing infrastructure for digital transformation.

Average Trading Volume: 8,080,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.37B

