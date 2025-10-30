GDH Guangnan Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1203) ) is now available.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has announced significant changes in its executive leadership effective from October 30, 2025. Mr. Yang Zhe has been redesignated from General Manager to Vice Chairman of the Board, while Ms. Long Wenfang has been appointed as the new Executive Director and General Manager. Mr. Chau Wang Kei has resigned as an Executive Director but will continue his roles as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, and Authorized Representative. These changes reflect a strategic realignment within the company’s leadership structure, potentially impacting its operational focus and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1203) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited stock, see the HK:1203 Stock Forecast page.

More about GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 373,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$798.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1203 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

