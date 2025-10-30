GDH Guangnan Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1203) ) just unveiled an update.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective from October 30, 2025. The board now comprises seven directors, with roles distributed across executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive positions. This restructuring may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1203) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 373,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$798.7M

