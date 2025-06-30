GD Culture Group Regains Nasdaq Compliance in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On March 20, 2025, GD Culture Group received a notification from Nasdaq staff regarding its failure to maintain the minimum stockholders’ equity of $2.5 million as required by Nasdaq Capital Market Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). However, between June 11 and June 25, 2025, the company achieved a market value of $35 million for ten consecutive business days, meeting the Nasdaq standard set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). Consequently, on June 26, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed compliance, closing the matter.

Average Trading Volume: 314,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.95M

