GD Culture Group Raises $2.8M in Private Placement

GD Culture Group ( (GDC) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, GD Culture Group Limited entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor to issue and sell 1,333,334 shares of common stock at $2.10 per share, raising approximately $2.8 million in a private placement. The transaction, which closed on October 27, 2025, involved Univest Securities, LLC as the sole placement agent, and the proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company plans to register the resale of the shares within 60 days, potentially impacting its market operations and providing liquidity to the investor.

More about GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited is a Nevada-based company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co., Ltd. The company is planning to enter the livestreaming market with a focus on e-commerce through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis. Its main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 129,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $68.69M

