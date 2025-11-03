GCX Metals Unveils New Titanium-Sulfide Reefs at Dante Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ) has issued an update.

GCX Metals Limited has announced the discovery of multiple titanium-vanadium-copper-cobalt-platinum group metal sulfide reefs at its Southwest Prospects SW3 and SW4, part of the Dante Project. This discovery introduces a new style of mineralization, characterized by thick, continuous reef packages and significant cobalt content, which could expand the current mineral resource estimate. The ongoing drilling program, with assays pending for numerous holes, suggests potential for substantial development and increased diversity in mineralization, positioning the company to capitalize on rising cobalt prices.

