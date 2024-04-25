GCP Infra Reports NAV Dip, Maintains Dividend

Gcp Infra Invt Shs Gbp (GB:GCP) has released an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd reported a slight decrease in net asset value per share from 109.84 pence to 107.62 pence as of March 31, 2024, attributed primarily to lower inflation forecasts and reduced electricity price projections. Despite these challenges, the company’s diverse portfolio continues to perform as expected and offers investors a hedge against market volatility with its infrastructure debt focus. Additionally, a dividend of 1.75 pence per share for Q1 2024 has been declared, maintaining the company’s commitment to providing shareholders with sustained, long-term distributions.

