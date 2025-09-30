GCL New Energy Clarifies Shareholding Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GCL New Energy Holdings ( (HK:0451) ) is now available.

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited has issued a clarification announcement concerning the shareholding interests of its executive directors, Mr. Zhu Gongshan and Mr. Zhu Yufeng, and their family trust, the Asia Pacific Energy Fund Limited. This announcement addresses previous disclosures in the company’s interim and annual reports, as well as various announcements and circulars related to major transactions and share issues. The clarifications aim to ensure accurate representation of the shareholding interests of the relevant parties, which include associates, joint ventures, and other related entities controlled by the Zhu family.

More about GCL New Energy Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 21,054,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.18B

