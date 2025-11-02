GCL New Energy Announces Board Committee Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GCL New Energy Holdings ( (HK:0451) ) has issued an update.

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board committees, detailing the roles and functions of its directors. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the renewable energy sector. It is primarily involved in the development, construction, and operation of solar power plants, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

