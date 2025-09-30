GC Construction Holdings Announces Major Share Acquisition and Cash Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GC Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:1489) ) is now available.

GC Construction Holdings Limited has announced the completion of a significant transaction involving the sale of approximately 72.89% of its issued shares to Jumbo Flags Capital Limited. Following this acquisition, a mandatory unconditional cash offer will be made by Quam Securities on behalf of Jumbo Flags Capital Limited to acquire all remaining issued shares of the company. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations and influence its market positioning, as it involves a substantial change in ownership.

More about GC Construction Holdings Limited

GC Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing construction services.

Average Trading Volume: 988,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$335M

