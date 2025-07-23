GC Construction Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GC Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:1489) ) is now available.

GC Construction Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the directors to exercise powers related to the allotment and issuance of shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about GC Construction Holdings Limited

GC Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing construction services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 627,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$305M

