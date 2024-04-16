GBM Resources Announces New Options Issue

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has announced the issue of 11,046,205 new options, set to expire on March 15, 2026, each with an exercise price of $0.015. This issuance, dated April 16, 2024, is intended for non-public trading and reflects the company’s latest financial maneuver. Investors in GBM Resources Limited may find this significant as it could affect the company’s capital structure and future growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.