GBank Partners with Mike Tyson for Visa Card

GBank Financial Holdings ( (GBFH) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, GBank Financial Holdings Inc. announced that Mike Tyson has joined as a promotional partner for the GBank Visa Signature® Card, aimed at gaming and sports enthusiasts. The partnership will be supported by a national campaign to highlight the card’s benefits, such as speed, security, and flexibility, enhancing GBank’s connection with customers who value innovation and performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GBFH) stock is a Hold with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GBank Financial Holdings stock, see the GBFH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GBFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GBFH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and balance sheet strength. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly positive trend, while valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh on the score.

More about GBank Financial Holdings

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘GBFH’. It operates national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serving gaming clients across the U.S., featuring the GBank Visa Signature® Card tailored for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The company is also a top national SBA lender, operating across 40 states, with two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas providing a range of banking services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona.

Average Trading Volume: 38,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $560.5M

