GB Group plc Announces Prospectus for LSE Main Market Admission

An update from GB Group plc ( (GB:GBG) ) is now available.

GB Group plc has announced the publication of a prospectus regarding the proposed admission of its ordinary shares to the Equity Shares Category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. This move will result in the cancellation of the company’s shares from trading on AIM, with the last trading day being 29 October 2025. The admission is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide greater visibility, although no new shares or securities are being offered in connection with this transition.

More about GB Group plc

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global identity technology company that focuses on enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for people worldwide. With over 30 years of experience, GBG combines global data with innovative technology to help individuals prove their identity and location digitally. The company plays a crucial role in protecting against digital crime, enhancing business resilience, and promoting responsible growth across various sectors. GBG serves more than 20,000 customers globally and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,618,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £581.5M

