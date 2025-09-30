Gaush Meditech Ltd Renews Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Schwind

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) is now available.

Gaush Meditech Ltd has renewed its exclusive distribution agreement with Germany-based Schwind eye-tech-solutions GmbH, a leading supplier of refractive surgery devices. This renewal strengthens their long-term partnership, enhancing Gaush Meditech’s competitive advantage in China’s refractive surgery device market and potentially boosting performance growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2407) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gaush Meditech Ltd. stock, see the HK:2407 Stock Forecast page.

More about Gaush Meditech Ltd.

Gaush Meditech Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on the distribution and promotion of refractive surgery devices, particularly in the Chinese market, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company collaborates with international partners to provide advanced ophthalmic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 161,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.36B

