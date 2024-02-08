Gaucho Group’s Equity Sale Raises $73K from Private Placement

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. recently advanced a private placement of common stock aiming to raise up to $4 million, with shares priced at a minimum of $0.60 each. On February 2, 2024, the company successfully issued over 121,000 shares, garnering nearly $73,000 in proceeds. This selective offering targeted a pre-vetted group of accredited investors, adhering to specific securities regulations, and continues to follow legal compliance with necessary filings.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.