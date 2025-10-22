GATX Corporation Reports Steady Q3 2025 Earnings

GATX Corporation ( (GATX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GATX Corporation presented to its investors.

GATX Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a global leader in leasing transportation assets, including railcars, aircraft spare engines, and tank containers, serving various industries worldwide. In its latest earnings report, GATX Corporation announced a third-quarter net income of $82.2 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for 2025, slightly down from $89.0 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance of $8.50 to $8.90 per diluted share, highlighting strong fleet utilization and robust performance across its aircraft spare engine leasing portfolios. Key financial metrics revealed a total investment volume of $361.7 million for the third quarter, contributing to a year-to-date total of $877.0 million. Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.9%, with a renewal success rate of 87.1%, while GATX Rail Europe’s utilization was slightly lower at 93.7% due to macroeconomic headwinds. The company’s engine leasing segment showed significant growth, driven by strong global demand for aircraft spare engines. Looking ahead, GATX Corporation remains optimistic about its financial performance for the rest of the year, supported by stable market conditions and strategic investments in its rail and engine leasing businesses.

