Gattaca Reports Solid FY25 Performance and Acquires Infosec

The latest update is out from Gattaca ( (GB:GATC) ).

Gattaca plc reported a solid financial performance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, with net fee income slightly declining but profitability improving due to cost management and productivity enhancements. The company announced the acquisition of Infosec People Limited, a cyber security recruitment consultancy, to strengthen its position in the growing cyber security sector, which is expected to enhance its service offerings and market impact.

Spark’s Take on GB:GATC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GATC is a Neutral.

Gattaca’s overall score reflects solid technical indicators and a high dividend yield. However, high valuation and financial challenges, especially in cash flow management, weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call data means focus is placed more on financial and technical aspects.

More about Gattaca

Gattaca plc is a specialist staffing solutions business, focusing on providing recruitment services across various sectors. The company is known for its expertise in staffing and recruitment, with a market focus on enhancing consultant productivity and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 23,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £28.21M

