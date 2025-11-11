Gathid Limited Announces Successful AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from RightCrowd ( (AU:GTH) ) is now available.

Gathid Limited, trading on the ASX under the ticker GTH, announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 11, 2025. All resolutions presented, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Robert Baker, approval of a 10% Placement Facility, appointment of an auditor, renewal of proportional takeover provisions, and issuance of performance rights to Mr. Craig Davies, were carried successfully. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic initiatives.

More about RightCrowd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.74M

See more insights into GTH stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

