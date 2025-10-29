Gateway Mining Advances Exploration with New Survey and Drilling Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gateway Mining Limited ( (AU:GML) ) has provided an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced the commencement of a large-scale aeromagnetic survey at its Glenburgh South Gold Project, set to begin in two weeks. This survey aims to explore structural trends and zones of alteration for future exploration efforts. Concurrently, the company is progressing with aggressive drilling at its Yandal Gold Project, having completed significant portions of its aircore and diamond drilling programs. These developments are part of Gateway’s strategic exploration plans for 2025 and 2026, supported by strong financial backing from recent capital raising efforts.

Gateway Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Glenburgh South Gold Project and the Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia.

